Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Shopify’s unforgettable year

OUT OF THE BAG. This time a year ago, Shopify reckoned it might make $2.1 billion in revenue for 2020. It was wrong by a wide margin. The $180 billion e-commerce software firm said on Wednesday that revenue was $2.9 billion last year, an 86% increase from 2019. Adjusted operating profit was almost 10 times the previous year’s figure. Unsurprisingly, Shopify isn’t offering guidance this year.

Covid-19 was a windfall. The company processed more than $120 billion for its customers, almost double from 2019. For comparison, U.S. e-commerce sales grew by about a third in the first nine months of 2020, according to the Census Bureau. But the valuation of 47 times this year’s estimated sales, almost five times other business-software companies like Square and Salesforce.com, looks recklessly high.

The company run by Tobi Lutke is sensibly advising that revenue growth will fall in 2021. Shopify’s shares fell 8% on Wednesday morning. Even if business continues to boom, competitors won’t sit idly by. Amazon.com just bought Selz, an online competitor, having already formed a secret team to study Shopify’s success, according to the Wall Street Journal. Lutke is wise to keep his forecasts to himself. (By Amanda Gomez)