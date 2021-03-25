Breakingviews - Capital Calls - SoftwareONE selloff is a tech-investing lesson

The German DAX Index board is seen during a trading session at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 30, 2020.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

SOFT SELL. Technology investors can be their own worst enemy. Shares in 3.8 billion Swiss franc ($4.1 billion) SoftwareONE fell 15% on Thursday after it announced slightly worse-than-expected 2020 results. Gross profit from selling cloud-software licenses and support services to companies was 730 million Swiss francs, compared with consensus analyst estimates of 743 million Swiss francs, according to Citigroup. The implication is that its European mid-sized customers aren’t spending as heavily on new technology as shareholders had hoped. Gross profit will grow by at least 10% this year, Chief Executive Dieter Schlosser reckons, which is slightly lower than the 13% previously pencilled in by analysts.

The differences seem slight, but they matter when a company is trading at 28 times forward earnings – as SoftwareONE was before Thursday’s selloff, compared with around 21 times back in October. Investors buying in at high prices do so at the risk of a sharp selloff in the event of a misstep. They have no one to blame but themselves. (By Liam Proud)