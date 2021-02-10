Breakingviews - Capital Calls: SPAC managers rake in the loot

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
SPAC-IAL TREATMENT. The skewed incentives in special-purpose acquisition companies are becoming clearer. According to research from JPMorgan Asset Management, the managers of blank-check companies over roughly the last two years have on average collected a more than sevenfold net return on their investments. Meanwhile, investors who buy and hold SPAC shares have underperformed a red-hot IPO market.
Those investors have still made a 90% gain, on average, in JPMorgan’s sample. That isn’t bad considering the S&P 500 Index has returned roughly 56% over the same period. That helps explain why the enthusiasm for SPAC shares has accelerated into 2021, even if indexes that track initial public offerings would have done better still.
It also explains why there are so many repeat SPAC sponsors like ex-Citigroup banker Michael Klein, on his seventh vehicle, and why improbable newbies like former National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick keep climbing on the bandwagon. Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon recently noted that excesses in the market risk blowback. A governance overhaul might help. But for now, little is standing in SPACs’ way. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)
