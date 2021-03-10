Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Star SPACs are too good to be true

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

BUT WAIT...THERE’S MORE. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is getting stuck into special purpose acquisition companies. The agency warned investors on Wednesday that they should be wary of celebrity-backed SPACs, noting that “it is never a good idea to invest in a SPAC just because someone famous sponsors or invests in it.” That goes for vehicles sponsored by well-known professional investors, too, the SEC said.

The likes of former House Speaker Paul Ryan and Gary Cohn, previously a Goldman Sachs banker and an adviser to President Donald Trump, can leverage their relationships to land deals. But it’s less clear what, say, baseball great Alex Rodriguez brings to the table. And in either case, fronting a SPAC that does a deal doesn’t mean it is a good deal. The incentives can encourage SPAC sponsors to buy just about anything, at just about any price.

Like a friend who cautions against dialing a 1-800 number at midnight to buy a George Foreman grill, the SEC’s warning is worth heeding. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)