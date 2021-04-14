Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Stitch Fix’s fix

Clothes bags hang on a rack backstage before the BCBG Max Azria Spring 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - GROWING PAINS. Stitch Fix’s founder and Chief Executive Katrina Lake is giving up the corner office. The $5.3 billion online personalized clothing company has had some hiccups after enjoying a pandemic inspired-growth spurt. Given Silicon Valley’s habit of celebrating entrenched founders, it’s refreshing that the thirtysomething Lake, one of the youngest women to take a company public, is willing to share power.

Lake, who holds a 23% voting stake, isn’t going far. She will become executive chairperson while President Elizabeth Spaulding takes over as chief executive. Under Lake’s leadership, Stitch Fix’s stock has tripled since its 2017 initial public offering. But in March the shares plunged 28% after the company said shipping delays dampened sales growth. Competition has intensified too. Stitch Fix’s enterprise value is just 2 times its forecast sales for the year to July 2022, well below retailer Lululemon Athletica at 7 times or RealReal at 4 times. New leadership could help mend the value gap. (By Jennifer Saba)