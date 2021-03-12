Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Swire falls further behind rivals

Aircrafts of Cathay Pacific and its regional brand Cathay Dragon are parked on the tarmac at the Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong, China October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik - RC2ZMJ96IY8H

DISCOUNTED. Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific can learn from its rival. The company just reported its first-ever annual loss of $512 million for 2020 and warned that the worst was not yet over. Covid-19 and the city’s political turmoil have battered units including airline Cathay Pacific and retail-geared Swire Properties. On Friday, Cathay, burdened by Hong Kong’s extreme three-week quarantine requirement, said passenger traffic dropped 98% year-on-year in February.

Not all of Swire’s rivals are suffering similarly. Fellow trading house Jardine Matheson, albeit with a different business mix, just reported a $1 billion net profit for 2020. More gallingly, Jardine’s historic restructuring unveiled on Monday has helped narrow its valuation discount: its shares now trade at one-tenth below their post-revamp net asset value, compared to 26% before the announcement. Swire offers a 50% discount to net asset value. Business is tough, but a restructuring might help. (By Jennifer Hughes)