Breakingviews - Capital Calls: The right dose of poison pill

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

POISON PILL. Shareholder-rights plans are pitched as a tool to ensure unfriendly buyers can’t acquire a company on the cheap. But they often entrench management and kill offers. Tech company Cubic, however, shows they have their place if the dose is limited. It has wrung a 58% premium in a $2.2 billion sale to Elliott Management and Veritas Capital.

The company said in September that Elliott had taken a 15% stake and, with its private equity partner, was making an offer for the firm. Cubic announced a poison pill, for one year, allowing investors taking stakes above this threshold to be diluted. This potentially gave Cubic more time and leverage in negotiations with a historically aggressive activist, large shareholder and bidder.

The pill also helped box the issuer into selling. The announcement sent the stock up and brought in new investors banking on a deal. In this case, though, the result wasn’t poison, but a healthy premium. (By Robert Cyran)