Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Tribune Publishing turns the page

PRESS PASS. Speed is of the essence in breaking news. How about when selling a newspaper publisher? Tribune Publishing on Tuesday accepted a $630 million cash takeover offer from hedge fund Alden Global Capital, a buyer known for aggressive newsroom cost-cutting. The deal, according to Tribune’s board, beats the “available alternatives.”

That’s likely true for the sellers. Newspapers are in dire straits. In its latest quarterly earnings, Tribune said ad sales had fallen 38% year-on-year, a trend exacerbated by platforms like Facebook and Alphabet’s Google sucking up revenue. A 35% premium from the company’s largest shareholder is hard to dismiss out of hand.

But there’s something in it for the buyers, too. Take the company’s projected $110 million of EBITDA for 2021, deduct around $40 million of depreciation based on its financials for the first nine months of 2020, tax it, and it amounts to a return on Alden’s investment of roughly 8% – even without the need for brutal cost cuts. That doesn’t mean the firm won’t slash expenses – but once the sale is done, that will no longer be Tribune’s board’s concern. (By John Foley)