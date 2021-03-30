Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Turkish central bank revolving door hurts lira

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - SMOKED OUT. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has been burning the midnight oil. In an official decree on Tuesday he fired a deputy governor at the central bank, Murat Cetinkaya, and replaced him with former Morgan Stanley banker, Mustafa Duman. The rapid hiring and firing reinforced investors’ concern about political meddling in an institution that is supposed to be independent and drove the lira down 1% against the dollar.
On Monday evening Erdogan repeated his call on Turks to convert their foreign exchange and gold holdings into lira assets. And it’s good news that his advisor ruled out using capital controls on Monday while the new central bank governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, insisted an April rate cut is not a given. But that may not be enough to prop up the lira as long as investors fear that political pressure will deter the central bank from tightening policy to curb inflation. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
