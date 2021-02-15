Breakingviews - Capital Calls: UK pub group gets cash lock-in

Customers are seen at a table outside The Island Queen pub, which is run by Mitchells & Butlers, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Islington, London, Britain, September 24, 2020.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

FILL MITCHELLS. Mitchells & Butlers will soon be able to stand up without leaning on the bar. The 1.4 billion pound pub chain said on Monday it would raise 350 million pounds ($486 million) in fresh equity and, as a result, secure another 150 million pound credit facility. Just as well: it said in January that virus lockdowns meant it was burning through 40 million pounds of cash a month.

The quid pro quo for avoiding implosion is that the UK group’s three largest shareholders including billionaire Joe Lewis may wind up controlling all the shares, rather than their current 55%. Instead of a more laborious rights issue, M&B is raising the cash via a speedier placing and open offer underwritten by the three big investors. If no one else chips in, they will own most of the company by paying a discounted 210 pence per share, compared to Friday’s 328 pence close. Still, beggars can’t be choosers. (By George Hay)