Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Ulta’s retro look

NEW LOOK. Ulta Beauty is tweaking its routine. The U.S. cosmetics retailer said on Thursday President Dave Kimbell will succeed Chief Executive Mary Dillon in June. It will be tough to fill Dillon’s shoes. Under her, Ulta shares have increased more than 250%, more than the 144% price return for the S&P, according to Refinitiv.

Kimbell is also inheriting lingering pandemic side-effects. On the same day, the company said sales dropped 17% year-over-year to $6.2 billion in the 12 months to Jan. 30. Makeup sales are still falling, Dillon said in an earnings call, and that’s its largest category, accounting for 44% of sales last year. That outweighs bright spots such as skincare.

Shares dropped 10% in early trading in New York. Ulta said sales won’t fully recover this year, and operating profit margin isn’t bouncing back either partly because makeup sales recovery is still uncertain. At 32 times next year’s earnings according to Refinitiv data, Ulta’s shares trade higher than retailers like Target, which stock similar skincare products. Ulta’s best hope is selling more premium products like $50 eye-shadow palettes. Last year was rough, but Kimbell’s tenure will start off just as challenging. (By Amanda Gomez)