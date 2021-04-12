Breakingviews - Capital Calls - U.S. EV deal is battery charged win

A Nissan Leaf sits at a charging station outside of the Nissan Motor Co's automobile manufacturing plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/William DeShazer

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - PLUGGED IN. A last-minute deal between two South Korean battery makers will keep the White House’s electric-vehicle dreams humming. On Sunday, SK Innovation agreed to pay about $1.8 billion to LG Energy Solution to settle allegations it destroyed evidence and stole trade secrets. That saves SK’s $2.6 billion battery factory in Georgia and upholds the rule of law.

A February decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission put President Joe Biden in a tough spot. It sided with LG and imposed a 10-year import ban, with caveats, on SK, which also hurt customers Ford Motor and Volkswagen. The commander-in-chief had until Sunday night to decide whether to make the rare move of overturning a commission ruling.

The high stakes and threat of China helped cooler heads prevail. Almost 2,600 jobs will be created at the SK battery factory under construction. That helps Biden’s $174 billion plan to boost electric-vehicle sales and charging stations. Making a case based on economic growth and the Beijing bogeyman is also a good trial run for his $2 trillion infrastructure push. (By Gina Chon)