Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Vaccine IPO dizzies South Korea

LIGHTHEADED FEELING. Feverish demand helped SK Bioscience raise $1.3 billion. Bids were placed for more than 1,200 times the shares available, Refinitiv’s IFR reported. The South Korean company is benefiting from the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: it has struck manufacturing deals with AstraZeneca and NovaVax, and is also developing its own candidate.

Even so, a $4.4 billion valuation looks overheated. In the nine months to September, SK Bioscience’s net profit grew nearly six-fold from a year earlier to $20 million. On an annualised basis, it is being valued at 163 times 2020 earnings. Beyond Covid-19, it’s not clear if the SK Group affiliate, which specialises in flu and chicken pox jabs, can sustain the growth.

Biotech frenzy has spread. The $41 billion Samsung Biologics, another contract-drug maker, trades at 120 times forecast 2021 earnings, compared to 40 times for Swiss rival Lonza. Investing in SK Bioscience is only for those immune to exuberance. (By Robyn Mak).