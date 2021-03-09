Breakingviews - Capital Calls: ViacomCBS's royal premium

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

MEGXIT BOOST. Television royalty plus the real-life kind are a potent mix for broadcaster ViacomCBS. Oprah Winfrey’s blockbuster interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan – the first since the couple decamped from royal life and headed to the United States – drew some 17 million viewers on Sunday night to network CBS, crowning the program one of the most watched non-Super Bowl events on Sunday in primetime in over a year. It was a boon in other ways for parent ViacomCBS and a good way to seed more subscribers to its streaming service Paramount+.

Shares of the media firm hit a new high on Monday and added more than $5 billion to ViacomCBS’s market value. Taking rival Netflix’s valuation as a yardstick, a single streaming customer is worth around $1,000 to investors. So it’s as if Oprah delivered ViacomCBS 5 million new viewers. The company is projecting that it can nab around 65 million customers to Paramount+ by 2024. The catch is that Viacom’s value was already falling back again by Tuesday. Celebrity revelations pack a punch, but the trick is to keep them coming. (By Jennifer Saba)