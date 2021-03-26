Breakingviews - Capital Calls - Waiting game pays off for Kaz Minerals investors

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
COPPER-BOTTOMED. Kaz Minerals’ buyout battle may be nearing an end. Chairman Oleg Novachuk and non-executive Director Vladimir Kim have increased their bid for the copper miner for a second time, to 869 pence including a special dividend. That’s 36% higher than their original effort in October, reflecting their initial opportunism and the red metal’s soaring prospects since.
Shareholders eyeing long-term riches, including the miner’s Baimskaya project in Russia due to come online in 2026, may still be peeved. The bid’s 6.7 billion pound enterprise value is less than 5 times 2022 EBITDA, below Latin America-focused rival Antofagasta, which trades closer to 6. Yet political risk in Kazakhstan and Russia merits the discount. Since the company is trading 5 pence below the offer and the bidders say they have 59% of investors in the bag the tussle appears to be reaching its conclusion. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
