Breakingviews - Capital Calls - WFH animal spirits prompt deals

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.
IT’S VIRTUALLY FREE. Companies that service Wall Street-from-home are feeling their oats. On Monday Broadridge Financial Solutions, an $18 billion fintech firm that facilitates companies’ investor communications and compliance technology, said it would buy trading platform Itiviti for roughly $2.5 billion. Broadridge shares have risen 60% in a year, aided by companies and their advisers taking more of their communications online.
Still, the deal is richly priced. Broadridge is paying 10 times Itiviti’s revenue last year, more than twice as high as Broadridge’s own equivalent multiple. What’s more, Broadridge’s multiple is near a high. The fact the company is paying in cash rather than its own generously valued shares suggests it doesn’t see a risk to waning interest in virtual work as the world opens back up. Broadridge’s investors don’t either – the company’s stock was up almost 3% on the news. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)
