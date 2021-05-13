Capital Calls: Ackman takes a slice of pie

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

TASTY SLICE. Domino’s Pizza has delivered, and Bill Ackman wants a reorder. The hedge fund manager revealed on Wednesday here that his fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has taken a 6% stake in the Michigan-based pie maker, touting its delivery infrastructure. Breakingviews saw Domino's potential back in late 2017 here and again last year.

Had Ackman invested on the earlier of those two occasions, the holding would have already returned twice as much as the S&P 500 Index and more than the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index, too. That’s without the special shareholder-activist sauce he sometimes adds, of course. Over the same period, Chipotle Mexican Grill, another Pershing Square investment, put the performance of Domino’s stock in the shade.

The pizza company’s price-to-forecast earnings multiple, at around 30 times according to Refinitiv, is lower than rival Papa John’s International and far short of Ackman’s burrito joint. Even without much effort, he can probably make a tasty meal out of Domino’s. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

