Capital Calls: Activist exits Barclays with tail between legs

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
LITTLE TO SHOW. Edward Bramson is exiting Barclays after a three-year campaign that bore his Sherborne Investors little visible fruit. Sherborne leaves with what looks to be a loss on its investment, having failed to alter the UK lender’s model in any discernible fashion.
That marks a victory for Jes Staley, the chief executive who stuck to his guns, and his board, which ignored Bramson’s calls to dismantle Barclays’ investment banking and markets business. Shareholders knew that already, though, after the bank last week reported its most profitable quarter in years thanks to the very businesses Bramson wanted to chuck.
As for Sherborne, it’s already on the move. The activist claims to have found a better home for the more than half a billion pounds it deployed in the lender and sent “its most sincere wish that things will turn out well for Barclays, its employees, and its investors”. Here’s guessing Bramson’s next target is not a bank. (By Rob Cox)
