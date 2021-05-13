Capital Calls: Alphawave’s IPO wipeout may drag on

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

SURF’S DOWN. Alphawave IP’s overpriced IPO is leaving investors washed up. Shares in the Canadian chip designer fell 19% on their debut on Thursday morning to 332 pence, a wipeout compared to their 410 pence offer price. That had given it a putative market value of $4.3 billion. Embarrassingly, it now trades below the lower end of the price range indicated by bookrunner JPMorgan.

Solely blaming an inflation-induced tech selloff won’t wash either. Shares in recently listed cybersecurity firm Darktrace jumped 5% on Thursday. And unlike fellow IPO flop Deliveroo, whose attempts to position itself as a state-of-the-art kebab-delivery disruptor stretched credulity, Alphawave’s cutting-edge semiconductors should be selling well given the global chip shortage. Instead, investors appear to have been put off by a foamy valuation. Even after Thursday’s fall, Alphawave trades at 24 times estimated 2023 EBITDA including net cash, according to a Breakingviews calculation, a premium to U.S. rival Synopsys. There may more rough water ahead. (By Christopher Thompson)

