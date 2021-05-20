Capital Calls: Apollo starts its sequel

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Marc Rowan, co-founder and senior managing director, Apollo Global Management, takes part in a panel discussion during the 2014 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

THREE BECOME ONE. Apollo Global Management started with three founders more than 30 years ago, and Marc Rowan is the last man standing. Apollo said on Thursday here that Josh Harris was stepping down from his day-to-day role at the firm. Leon Black, formerly the financial firm’s figurehead, already said earlier this year he would relinquish his titles earlier than expected amid revelations of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It makes sense to give Rowan a clear runway as Apollo goes through big changes. It named former Securities and Exchange Commission head Jay Clayton as chairman and bought Athene, the insurance firm Rowan helped construct. Once a private equity firm, Apollo increasingly looks like a spin on Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Assets under management grew almost 50% in the past year to $461 billion.

Rowan won’t have an entirely free hand. Black remains a large shareholder, and Harris will stay on Apollo’s board and executive committee. Even so, the whittling down from three to one means accountability for Apollo’s next phase sits with one person, whether he likes it or not. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Microsoft’s final browser verdict

Morgan Stanley’s stars realign

U.S. board diversity takes shape

Britain’s railways go back to the future

Binge drinking fears validate pricey booze model