Capital Calls: Bird takes flight

SCOOTING AHEAD. Bird has landed. The transportation firm that rents two-wheeled modes of transportation agreed on Wednesday here to be bought by special purpose acquisition company Switchback II. The deal values Bird at $2.3 billion, a relatively high price. A smaller outfit in Europe, Helbiz, recently agreed to a similar deal that valued it at just over 1 times estimated 2023 revenue. Bird’s comparable multiple is more than twice that high. Still, it is slightly lower than the $2.5 billion that investors including Sequoia Capital awarded it in a 2019 fundraising round, according here to TechCrunch.

That, however, was pre-pandemic here. With people avoiding city bars and restaurants, revenue fell more than a third in 2020. Still, at least it has sales, which isn’t always the case in recent SPAC deals. Take the helicopter taxi companies and early-stage autonomous trucking firms that are also tapping blank checks. By contrast, Bird might turn a profit if the desire to avoid public transportation persists even as life returns to normal. Bird may be pushing the envelope in one sense. But at least it isn’t promising scooters will fly. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

