Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Breakingviews

Capital Calls: BlackRock tests Exxon and self too

By Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Laurence D. Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, attends the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

INVESTOR NO. 1. BlackRock will back three of a rebellious shareholder’s director nominees at $250 billion Exxon Mobil’s annual meeting on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The move by the world’s biggest asset manager could swing other votes. That’s a test for Exxon boss Darren Woods. In a sense, though, BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink is also on trial.

Investment firm Engine No. 1 and others want a reluctant Exxon to pay more heed to its future, or lack thereof, as a purveyor of fossil fuels. If successful, the effort to replace directors might precipitate both the boardroom shock and the new ideas required.

BlackRock, meanwhile, has ramped up its voting against companies’ recommendations, notably when they show insufficient attention to climate change. The $9 trillion asset manager voted against two Exxon directors and in favor of an independent chair last year, according to its disclosures here. All of this bolsters BlackRock’s credentials when it comes to promoting responsible corporate ownership. That’s no bad thing since Fink is facing his own shareholders on Wednesday, too. (By Richard Beales)

On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Hindsight comes quickly to SPAC projections

The Culligan water deal machine changes hands

Sinch share issue sends M&A message

UK trendy-sofa IPO looks overly plumped up

Nintendo scion animates philanthropy

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up