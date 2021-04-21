Capital Calls: Carrefour’s French win may close valuation gap

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

DISCOUNT SHOP. Carrefour’s recovery may help to close its valuation gap. The 13 billion euro French grocer announced here a 500 million euro buyback on Wednesday alongside first-quarter results that revealed 18.6 billion euros of sales, up 4.2% versus the same period last year. Revenue at its French unit, a laggard compared to its faster-growing South American business, increased 3.5%. Carrefour shares gained 3%.

Investors still need convincing. Carrefour trades on less than 11 times its forward earnings, a sharp discount to a sector average of 19 times, according to Refinitiv. It even lags debt-plagued domestic rival here Casino Guichard Perrachon. Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard’s successes in Brazil and the domestic turnaround attracted interest from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard, which attempted a takeover in January. The risk for Bompard is the French recovery going into reverse when the pandemic is over. (By Aimee Donnellan)

