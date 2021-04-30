Capital Calls: DBS adds to Asia bank optimism

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
CROWD PLEASING. Investors have gotten positively giddy listening to Asia-focused bank chiefs this week. On Friday $57 billion DBS, Singapore’s largest lender, reported record quarterly profit of S$2 billion ($1.1 billion) as fee income rose and net interest margins held steady from the previous three months. Bad loan ratios returned to pre-crisis levels too. That followed an upbeat outlook from Standard Chartered and even cautious optimism from HSBC.
DBS shares rose 2% on Friday for a 4% gain on the week, while the two Hong Kong-focused lenders have added 9% each since Monday. The disparity is partly because much of the lender’s strength is already priced in: its shares trade on 1.3 times forecast book value, far above HSBC at 0.7 times, and StanChart at 0.5. With a return on equity of 15.4%, per Citi calculations, the primary question for investors is how much further DBS might go. (By Jennifer Hughes)
