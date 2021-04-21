Capital Calls: Dyal-Owl Rock deal

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

DYAL P TO PROCEED. A $12.5 billion merger-plus-blank-check deal can go ahead after a Delaware judge dismissed an effort to “muck up” the transaction. Dyal Capital Partners’ plan to merge with Owl Rock Capital and go public through a sale to a special-purpose acquisition company hit a snag in February when an investment firm Dyal owns a stake in, Sixth Street Partners, sued.

Sixth Street argued the merger would make it worse off and that Dyal needed its consent. Another Dyal-invested firm, Golub Capital, lost a similar bid in a New York court. On Monday, Delaware Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn did not mince her words in giving Sixth Street the same treatment here.

Sixth Street’s case was undermined by some contractual language, but also by the fact it had previously told its investors the deal was not a problem. Zurn concluded the firm had seized an opportunity to try to buy back the stake Dyal owned at a “lowball” price. The merger-and-SPAC deal remains a tangled one. But a troublesome knot has been cleared. (By Richard Beales)

