Capital Calls: Entain may have more hands to play in Aussie M&A

UPPING THE ANTE. The stakes in Ladbrokes owner Entain’s Australian flutter could go higher. The UK bookie on Tuesday raised its offer here for Tabcorp’s wagering and media business to A$3.5 billion ($2.7 billion), up from A$3 billion. That’s despite renewed coronavirus lockdowns weighing on the business. Still, the current price is not too high, especially for a business that can still benefit from growth in online betting, and Entain’s proprietary technology. Assume the unit would still represent 41% of Tabcorp’s EBITDA of A$1.2 billion next year, as estimated by Refinitiv. That implies a valuation of just over 7 times 2022 EBITDA, cheap for a sector which trades on around 14 times.
There may be added benefits for the UK group. In January it fended off a takeover offer from MGM Resorts. Since then it has bought Sweden-based Enlabs and Portuguese Bet.pt, both of which are sports betting firms. Greater scale and complexity could help new Chief Executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen avoid a U.S. casino wedding. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
