Capital Calls: EU bank duo head in opposite directions

JEKYLL & HYDE. Commerzbank and ABN Amro are both mid-sized European lenders suffering from high costs and low rates. Yet their trajectories couldn’t be more different. The 8 billion euro German group seems to be improving rapidly, with revenue rising by 35% year-on-year in the first quarter here thanks to roaring capital markets. Shares rose 7% on Wednesday. But its ultimate destination is a sale: analysts reckon the lender will generate a meagre 2.5% return on tangible equity in 2022, a product of Germany’s cut-throat lending market. An eventual merger with Deutsche Bank seems unavoidable.

ABN, on the other hand, has no such option. Shares in the 10 billion euro Dutch bank fell 7% on Wednesday after it revealed here a 4% year-on-year revenue slump. Analysts are pencilling in a 5% return on equity next year. Antitrust authorities would probably block any attempt to raise that through a merger with local rival ING, given the country’s concentrated banking market. Unlike Commerz, ABN will have to limp on alone. (By Liam Proud)

