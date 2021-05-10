Capital Calls: Fintech will have to do trustbusters’ job on banks

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

BRASS NECK. You can’t fault Metro Bank Chief Executive Daniel Frumkin for lack of brazenness. Little more than two years after the 190 million pound UK lender’s previous boss said it had massively under-reported here the risk in its loan book, Frumkin wants regulators to ease rules on small banks to make his life easier.

Admittedly, he’s responding to a serious problem. A Metro-sponsored report here by the Social Market Foundation found that fewer customers switched banks in 2020, helping incumbents like Lloyds Banking Group. The market for personal current accounts is “moderately concentrated” under the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, trustbusters’ favourite competition measure. That’s a failure for the post-2008 drive to shake up the sector.

Yet financial technology upstarts like Revolut stand a much better chance of changing that than conventional challengers like Metro. They’re faster-growing and unencumbered by branches. Revolut rival Starling Bank has even turned a profit. While Frumkin complains about the rules of the game, the fintechs are out there racking up points. (By Liam Proud)

