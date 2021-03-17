Capital Calls: Fonterra is milking China cash cow

Fonterra's Anchor brand milk powder packets are seen on shelves at a shop in Colombo August 21, 2013. A Sri Lankan court on Wednesday issued a summons to Fonterra Brands Lanka, the local company of New Zealand's Fonterra and four of its top officials to face contempt of court charges for not adhering to an earlier ruling that banned sales and advertising of all Fonterra milk products.

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

MILK ROUND. New Zealand’s Fonterra is finally delivering the goods. Chief Executive Miles Hurrell says the dairy giant’s 2019 strategy overhaul, which aimed to focus on its core business, is yielding results. Management does deserve credit: Adjusted profit for the six months to the end of December rose 43% to NZ$418 million ($300 million). However, shareholders also owe a debt of gratitude to thirsty consumers in the People’s Republic.

China added the cream: EBIT there rose 38% year-on-year to NZ$339 million, making it Fonterra’s most important region for sales. And the country will also be key in upcoming divestments, as the company prepares to sell local farms and the last dredges of a stake in infant-formula maker Beingmate. Earlier reports suggest the farms alone could be worth some $400 million. Hurrell has already done much to get Fonterra back in shape: China will help him to both slim down the portfolio and fatten margins. (By Katrina Hamlin)