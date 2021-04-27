Capital Calls: Hella sale hits the gas on German auto M&A

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
HUECK JA! A mammoth block sale of a company’s shares usually indicates impending pain for investors. Not so at Hella. German media reports that the controlling Hueck family may sell its 60% stake in the 5.1 billion euros auto supplier were enough to send shares up 10% on Tuesday. That’s because any prospective buyer would likely need to make a mandatory offer for the rest of the company.
The onus on preserving local jobs probably favours a local shopper, such as domestic rival Continental or Bosch. Assuming they can cut a tenth of Hella’s 1.2 billion euros of operating expenses in its latest financial year, and the prospective savings from any deal would have a present value of nearly 900 million euros. Adding that onto Hella’s new market value implies a potential 16% premium on top of Tuesday’s bump. Shareholders should enjoy the Huecks’ new higher gear. (By Christopher Thompson)
