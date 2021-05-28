Capital Calls: Lenovo’s battery is running low

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

An employee gestures next to a Lenovo logo at Lenovo Tech World in Beijing, China November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee - RC2IBD9SS335

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

POWER-SAVING MODE. The pandemic has revived once-sluggish demand for personal computers and tablets, but Lenovo may struggle to fill it. Quarterly sales at the $15 billion PC maker surged here 48% from a year earlier – the highest growth in almost a decade. That helped turbocharge a sixfold increase in net income to $260 million.

That looks unsustainable. Boss Yang Yuanqing reckons the global chip shortage will last another 12 to 18 months. Lenovo outsources to third-party manufacturers and has its own in-house capabilities, but an executive estimated the supply-chain snags still knocked 20% off the company’s shipments. Inventory held by Lenovo retailers in certain countries has dwindled to as little as two weeks – less than half the usual levels. Analysts polled on Refinitiv Eikon on average expect revenue to be largely flat in the current fiscal year to March.

A 30% rally since the start of January has powered Lenovo shares to a near six-year high. Holding that charge may be difficult. (By Robyn Mak)

On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Airbus opens the short-haul throttle

Bill Gates under yet another spotlight

Bayer’s weedkiller woes just won’t die

Reclusive Australia’s reckoning draws nearer

NetEase music spinoff hits right notes