Capital Calls: Match goes courting in South Korea

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

PAIRING UP. Match is adding some extra spice. The $42 billion online-dating group has agreed to buy South Korea’s Hyperconnect for $1.7 billion, its largest deal yet.

Its latest target owns Millennial- and Gen Z-friendly live-video and chat app Azar and a social live-streaming app Hakuna Live, whose features include virtual gifting. Asia accounts for more than 75% of Hyperconnect’s revenue – some $200 million last year - which should help Match Chief Executive Sharmistha Dubey reach her target of 25% in sales from the region.

At nearly 9 times 2020 sales, she’s paying more than four times the enterprise value multiple similar companies like China’s Momo or Joyy trade at, using Refinitiv Eikon estimates. But the price tag is also less than half the almost 23 times revenue that Kuaishou Technology sports after its stock market debut last week. Dubey will be hoping she has snagged a more than average match. [By Sharon Lam]