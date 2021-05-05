Capital Calls: Nestlé plant-based push is pea in Danone’s shoe

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

A glass of yellow peas and another one of the final product are pictured after a media presentation of the Nestle new product, a milk alternative made from yellow peas called "Wunda", at Nestle research center at Vers-chez-les-Blanc in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 4, 2021. Picture taken May 4, 2021.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

GREEN SHOOTS. Food giants are chasing the same magic beans: fashionable products they can plug into their vast marketing network, amplifying their impact on the bottom line. That’s why Nestlé’s launch of Wunda, a milk substitute made out of peas, may bring out rival Danone’s green-eyed monster.

The French group lost its chairman and chief executive to repeated underperformance. Its plant-based food and drinks - a tenth of sales - are a rare bright spark. Luckily for Danone and whoever comes in as CEO, acquisitions are too pricey, buying them some time before Nestlé will really eat into its market share. But while milk substitutes were only about 100 million Swiss francs ($109 million) of Nestlé’s sales last year out of 84 billion Swiss francs overall, CEO Mark Schneider is seeing double-digit growth and has a stated commitment to the sector. His push into plant-based nutrition makes a fairy tale ending for Danone’s own performance look more fanciful. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

UK bank suffers unfamiliar altitude sickness

Aussie bank’s green coal-port loan burns lukewarm

China’s $5 bln jobs buyout ekes past first round

ANZ deserves some shareholder respect

Pfizer’s vaccine windfall