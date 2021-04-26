Capital Calls: Nestlé reaches for the vitamin pills

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
PILL-POPPING. Nestlé Chief Executive Mark Schneider is doubling down on his wellness drive. The $340 billion maker of Kit Kat chocolate bars and Nescafé coffee on Monday confirmed it’s in talks here to buy The Bountiful Company, maker of Nature’s Bounty vitamin pills and dietary supplements. Bountiful’s current owner KKR was preparing it for an initial public offering that could value the business at more than $6 billion, Bloomberg reported here in January.
The Long Island-based firm has emerged from the pandemic in rude health. It recorded sales of $2.1 billion in the year to last September, 10% higher than the previous 12 months. However, in the final quarter of 2020, revenue jumped nearly 28%, driven primarily by online sales in the United States, its biggest market. Schneider has previously signalled his desire to use the Swiss company’s financial firepower to bulk up in health foods. He’s likely to pay a top dollar price. (By Ed Cropley)
