(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
OVERUSE INJURY. Peloton Interactive has backed away from its fight with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission over treadmills following the death of one child and dozens of injuries. On Wednesday Peloton said it is recalling here them and offering refunds. Chief Executive John Foley apologized. Shares tumbled almost 15%.
The company’s valuation from here hinges greatly on whether die-hard users of its bikes and virtual workouts can brush off the spill. While Cowen says the high-end Tread+ makes up only 2% of Peloton’s hardware sales by unit, Peloton has said that its new, cheaper model will be one of the biggest growth engines.
Peloton has been growing into its valuation. At roughly $22 billion including the drop on Wednesday, the company’s enterprise value is almost half what it was in January. At the same time, on an enterprise value-to-2021 estimated sales multiple of around 6 times, it is well below Uber Technologies. But that depends on sales more than doubling from 2020. Peloton may be able to regain users’ trust. If not, shareholders will have a mountain to climb. (By Robert Cyran)
On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
Honest IPO pop
Office Depot’s merger shredder
Intesa builds strength before bad credit storm
GM is a wannabe speedy that is stuck in slow lane
Stellantis maiden voyage enters stormier waters
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.