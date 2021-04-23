Capital Calls: Poland’s gaming giant pushes investors’ buttons

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Computer gaming enthusiasts play new games in Cologne, Germany, August 21, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

------------------------------------------------

ALL TO PLAY FOR. Video game developer CD Projekt has impressed gamers and critics alike with its bold storytelling. Now the $4.3 billion Polish company is keeping investors on tenterhooks as it attempts to turn around its flagship new title, “Cyberpunk 2077”, whose bug-riddled release knocked a third off its market value in December. Delayed results released here on Thursday demonstrated the company’s extraordinary profitability: it reported operating profit of 1.2 billion zlotys ($306 million) on revenue of 2.1 billion zlotys. But its ability to continue to monetise “Cyberpunk” is no clearer than before.

Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz told analysts that the game accounted for about three-quarters of revenue at CD Projekt’s main gaming division, implying it brought in two-thirds of the group total. Assume “Cyberpunk” revenue falls by a third, in line with the drop-off following previous hits. If other revenue remains flat, CD Projekt’s enterprise value is about 12 times this year’s sales, double the multiple of bigger rivals Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts. Investors are staying plugged in for now. (By Oliver Taslic)

On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

SEB offers value entrée in pandemic kitchen

Tod’s up, Moncler down

Top Glove reduces listing stretch

Chubb and Hartford

Private pools boom