Capital Calls: Samsung showcases power of sprawl

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
CONGLOMERATE PREMIUM. Samsung Electronics is benefiting from diversification. Although corporate sprawl has largely fallen out of favour, the $495 billion company said on Thursday here that first-quarter operating profit increased 45% from a year earlier despite a hit to its memory-chip business from disruptions to its Texas factory and falling prices.
The South Korean giant, whose founding Lee family said a day earlier it would pay an over-12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) inheritance tax bill, fell back on mobile phones. The division’s operating profit jumped 66% with the release of the Galaxy S21 handset, and surpassed the chip division’s tally for the first time in nearly five years. Although Samsung had flagged problems in semiconductors and acknowledges that supply shortages could persist, it also expects a second-quarter rebound. That suggests that even if the novelty of its newest device wears off, the balance will shift again and help justify its multi-faceted approach. (By Sharon Lam)
On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews
Earlier in Capital Calls:
Powell’s troublesome poker face
Shopify accelerates to slowdown
Mishcon de Reya IPO needs polished investor brief
Boeing’s long haul
Santander’s Brazil gloom looks overdone
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.