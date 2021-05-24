Capital Calls: Total makes good amuse-bouche for governance rejig

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.
-----------------------------------------------
TOTAL RECALL. Norges Bank Investment Management is flying the flag for sound governance in France. Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund plans to vote against here Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanné’s re-election at its May 28 annual general meeting on the grounds that he’s also chairman of the $125 billion French energy group’s board.
NBIM has a 2.4% stake in Total and a range of normal reasons why chair and CEO should be split. However, it concedes there’s a dearth of evidence here that such a move drives value. Fellow French groups Publicis, Carrefour, Pernod Ricard and Thales have the same setup.
There’s a better reason why Total investors should embrace a separate chair. The International Energy Agency last week said that gas production needs to fall 55% by 2050 to keep global warming under control. Total’s own so-called “rupture” scenario, however, assumes demand rises. If Pouyanné is going to have to eat humble pie via a rethink, it’s more likely to happen if it’s served by an independent chairman rather than by the CEO himself. (By George Hay)
