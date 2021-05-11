Capital Calls: Uber’s vaccine vehicle

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

An Uber and Lyft car is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

NO FREE RIDES. Uber Technologies’ good deed may not go unpunished. The $86 billion ride-hailing app and smaller rival Lyft won’t charge U.S. riders for transport to Covid-19 vaccination sites. It’s a nice gesture. But officials in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will still push for labor rules that could hurt them.

The White House touted the partnership on Tuesday, though it won’t be compensating either company for their services. While Uber and Lyft will pay for the free rides themselves, the additional business could also attract more users after both companies saw a drop in first-quarter revenue this year.

But it probably won’t save them from tougher employment regulations. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh recently told Reuters that in many cases, gig workers should be classified as employees instead of independent contractors, which is how they are categorized by Uber and Lyft.

Biden has also been a longtime ally of organized labor. The companies might be hoping to curry favor. But goodwill doesn’t mean a free ride in Washington. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Roblox sees Covid recovery flip side

AstraZeneca’s pay bung tarnishes its charity

Carlyle’s political assets

Bain Capital feasts on food giants’ castoffs

Lufthansa’s capital raise may not be enough