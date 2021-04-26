Capital Calls: U.S. bank mergers

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

DEAL COPS. New York Community Bancorp’s $2.6 billion acquisition here of Flagstar Bancorp isn’t usually the kind of deal that draws scrutiny in Washington. But Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown is part of a group of Democrats who want regulators to crack down on consolidation. That gives pause to the slew of regional banks that have been in M&A mode.

These deals often make financial sense. Bancorp and Flagstar are among the medium-sized firms that have struggled in the near-zero interest rate environment. The combined company, with $87 billion in assets, would help them better compete against giants like JPMorgan or fintech upstarts.

That’s why there has been a rash of tie-ups after a pause post-2008 financial crisis. Last year, First Citizens BancShares announced a $2.2 billion acquisition of CIT Group while PNC Financial Services is buying the U.S. business of Spain’s BBVA for $11.6 billion.

Last September, the Justice Department under Donald Trump signaled it could loosen bank merger reviews. With Democrats now in charge, regional lenders can expect more time under the microscope. (By Gina Chon)

