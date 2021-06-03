Chinese dental firm smiles its way to IPO

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dental-braces maker Angelalign Technology is flashing its pearly whites ahead of a market debut. The Chinese maker of clear teeth straighteners plans to raise up to $375 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering. A $3.7 billion top-of-the-range equity value implies a punchy 54 times forecast next year’s earnings, IFR reports. Align Technology, the $46 billion owner of rival Invisalign, trades at 45 times.
Each claims roughly 40% of the Chinese market, according to research cited in Angelalign’s prospectus here. The U.S. company, though, is struggling to grow there, blaming here the pandemic, trade wars and “increased competitive activity”. The local challenger, meanwhile, delivered a 75% rise in 2020 adjusted net profit. One big edge is a vast Asian orthodontic database that allows it to tailor products for Chinese facial types.
Smaller upstarts are also nipping at Angelalign thanks to advances in 3D printing technology. For now, though, the company is all smiles. (By Robyn Mak)
