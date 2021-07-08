Chinese property portal gets pricey paint job

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's answer to Zillow is getting an expensive paint job. Less than two months after the unexpected death of its founder and controlling shareholder, online property portal Ke has agreed to buy here Shengdu Home Renovation for up to 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in cash and equity.

It’s a pricey attempt to build on diversification efforts. The Chinese market for sprucing up residences has been growing at about 8% on average over the past five years, according to a local trade group, attracting deep-pocketed investors including Alibaba.

Shengdu reported 3.3 billion yuan of revenue last year, putting the takeover valuation at about 2.4 times. Publicly traded peers, such as Suzhou Gold Mantis, collectively trade on average at just 0.6 times sales, according to Refinitiv data. Following the news, Ke shares tumbled nearly 8%, steeper than other U.S.-listed Chinese companies, erasing some $3.8 billion of market value. That puts the deal on a shaky foundation. (By Yawen Chen)

