Didi drives straight into politics

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

A navigation map on the app of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen on a mobile phone in front of the app logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Didi Global has hit a potential roadblock. Two days after its shares started trading in New York on Wednesday, China’s cyberspace agency revealed a national-security related investigation into the ride-hailing giant. It’s one way for the Chinese Communist Party, which celebrated its 100th anniversary on Thursday, to show it’s still relevant.

The news knocked an initial 9% off Didi’s $79 billion market value, though the stock later recovered somewhat. The company was told it can’t add new users while the probe is ongoing. That’s a minor concern for investors for now. The longer-term question is what to read into the timing.

It’s almost as if the Chinese leadership can’t bring itself to block most companies from listing in the United States, as it effectively did with Alibaba’s financial offshoot Ant, but wants to send a message: However much money is raised – $4.4 billion in Didi’s initial public offering – and however wealthy insiders become on paper, they’re still beholden to the CCP. (By Richard Beales)

On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

U.S. jobs picture is on the mend, with caveats

Clouds disperse over Big Tech’s gaming gamble

Life-support specialist hints at normality delay

France draws EU battle line in China cotton spat

India’s bad debt redux looks less painful