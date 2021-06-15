Emirates joins airlines’ high-loss club

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

An Emirates plane is seen at Lisbon’s airport in Portugal, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Emirates has joined an unfortunate elite club. The Gulf airline, owned by the government of Dubai, on Tuesday posted a $6 billion loss here for 2020. That puts it on a par with London-based International Airlines Group, parent of British Airways, and is only marginally healthier than European rivals Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa, which lost $7.5 billion and $8.1 billion respectively. Aggressive cost-cutting by Emirates’ state backers averted a worse financial disaster.

For a state-owned company, the airline’s job-cutting zeal stands out. Staff numbers went from 109,000 to 75,000 in a year, a swingeing 31% drop. That may only be possible because of the large numbers of non-Emirati citizens on its payroll. Lufthansa here, by contrast, shed 26,000 positions, a 19% drop. It plans more cuts as part of a long-term overhaul. Strong unions and Berlin’s weak hand on the Lufthansa joystick, courtesy of a 9 billion euro government bailout, mean they’re not set in stone. (By Ed Cropley)

