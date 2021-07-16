Ericsson hits Chinese wall

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

An Ericsson logo is pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ericsson’s fears of becoming a geopolitical football have come true. Shares in the $40 billion Swedish telecoms-kit maker fell 9% on Friday after its second-quarter earnings showed that sales shrank here for the first time in three years. Most of the hit came from a 60% revenue slump in China, which three months ago accounted for 8% of sales.

The worst-case scenario for Chief Executive Borje Ekholm, who has tried to avoid getting sucked into East-West rivalries, is Beijing red-carding Ericsson in reaction to Sweden doing the same to Chinese rival Huawei Technologies. That would lop a permanent 8% off Ekholm’s top line and almost as much from his earnings. The fact that Ericsson’s shares fell by roughly the same magnitude on Friday suggests investors are braced for exactly that outcome. Admittedly, Ekholm also signed a record $8.3 billion deal with U.S. operator Verizon Communications, potentially offsetting the pain. But getting locked out of the world’s biggest market is a hefty price to pay. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Santander M&A drive takes weird U.S. bypass

Beijing underwhelms with Shanghai tax experiment

Rio Tinto faces even heavier weather

Lingering pandemic is double hit to online retail

Just Eat leaves investors with half-full stomach