FirstGroup’s CEO exit sets course for rocky ride

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Challenging journeys need a good driver. Awkward, then, that embattled UK bus and train operator FirstGroup lost Chief Executive Matthew Gregory on Tuesday here without a permanent replacement at the wheel. Instead, Chairman David Martin will be shunted into the new role of executive chairman while the company hunts for a replacement.
The timing of the departure looks odd. Gregory had just managed to get shareholders to back his $4.6 billion sale of the U.S. school bus unit to buyout group EQT, fending off a shareholder rebellion led by top investor Coast Capital. The activist fund even stepped up its calls for him to step down on Monday. Gregory’s departure comes as the UK travel sector enters a critical phase, with government support for new bus lanes and a new rail franchise system likely to lead to consolidation, hardly a good time for a company to be driverless. The temporary arrangement may do little to soothe FirstGroup’s shareholders. (By Aimee Donnellan)
