Frontier tech investors are on their own

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Zymergen, a synthetic biology company whose initial public offering in April gave it a market value of more than $3 billion, has hit the skids. The shares lost about 75% of their value on Wednesday, after the company unveiled a catalog of problems here Customers had trouble using its lead product, it had overestimated the size of the foldable screen market, and there would be little revenue until 2023 at the earliest. To top it all, the company jettisoned its chief executive.
Zymergen hopes to use genetic engineering to grow materials, instead of using traditional methods such as making them with fossil fuels. The promise is that using biomanufacturing will be cheaper and greener. It’s not alone, as larger Ginkgo Bioworks agreed to a SPAC deal that values it at $17.5 billion.
Underwriters including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, BofA Securities and others didn’t notice or mention the company’s product problems or overly optimistic projections. Sure, Zymergen says it recently became aware of these issues, but the IPO was only months ago. With technology SPAC deals offering even less quality control, investors are on their own. (By Robert Cyran)
On Twitter twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Hugo Boss needs stronger legs to win fashion race
SoftBank’s pharma AI bet has long odds
Sony plays a more strategic content game
Del Monte’s iced IPO awaits more fruitful market
China tech crackdown has family values
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.