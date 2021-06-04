Generali fires low first shot for asset manager

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Assicurazioni Generali’s lowball first shot at a Dutch asset manager looks likely to miss. The 27 billion euro Italian insurer submitted a non-binding offer for NN Group’s asset management business, known as NN Investment Partners, at around 1.5 billion euros. Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo also put in an offer on Thursday, according to Reuters.
The duo are not alone. Industry heavyweights Allianz, UBS and Deutsche Bank’s asset management unit DWS have also thrown bids into the ring, according here to Bloomberg. Generali’s tilt, equivalent to just 0.5% of NN’s assets under management, is unlikely to prevail. The price is a steep discount to the average 1.8% value-to-managed assets ratio for listed European firms like Schroders or Ashmore, according to data from Refinitiv. Given the long line of interested parties and European asset managers’ desire for scale, NN can expect a much juicier outcome. (By Aimee Donnellan)
