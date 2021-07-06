JEDI’s lesson on best laid plans

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. government’s $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing contract is no more. The Department of Defense said on Tuesday it’s pulling the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, awarded to Microsoft under then-President Donald Trump. In its place comes a new, multi-vendor effort. For such a big and delicate project, having several suppliers sounds sensible.

The amount in question was small for the $2 trillion Microsoft – and for Amazon.com, which sued over how it was handled. But JEDI’s short life holds lessons for other complex government projects, of which America’s future may hold many. President Joe Biden is wrestling with Congress to pass an infrastructure plan that could end up anywhere between $900 billion and $6 trillion, depending on whether conservatives or progressives get their way.

JEDI’s demise is a reminder that plans, desires and technology change. The department pointed to here “evolving requirements” and “industry advances” to explain its change of heart. Even building roads and bridges is far from predictable, though. Costs run over; permits can take years; what’s technically possible changes. When politicians haggle, it’s worth remembering that big numbers often bear little relation to the final product. (By John Foley)

