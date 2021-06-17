JPMorgan spices up its UK pitch

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jamie Dimon’s UK digital banking push is gathering pace. The JPMorgan boss on Thursday said he was buying here London-based digital-only wealth manager Nutmeg for an undisclosed fee. It fits with already-announced plans to enter what is a crowded digital banking marketplace in the UK, where Wall Street rival Goldman Sachs also has a consumer brand called Marcus and where JPMorgan will launch under his Chase brand.

Dimon’s $470 billion group won’t have overstretched itself. Nutmeg’s assets under management are only 3.5 billion pounds, and its price tag is likely to be in the mid-hundreds of millions of pounds. The group has managed to grow AUM by 70% on average year-on-year since its 2012 launch, but it also made an operating loss of 22 million pounds in 2019. The main appeal for JPMorgan is that Nutmeg’s 140,000 customers will give its UK entrance a degree of impetus. (By Karen Kwok)

